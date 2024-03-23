ARAU, March 23 — The safety and confidentiality of information within the Central Database Hub (Padu), managed by the National Digital Department (JDN) that is an agency under the Prime Minister’s Department, are guaranteed from leaks so far, said Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

He stated that in the event of any undesired incident, Padu, through the Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), is prepared to handle it according to stipulated procedures.

“I urge everyone to take the opportunity to update Padu and not wait until the last moment. This Padu information will help the government plan future programmes,” he said in a statement during his visit to the Padu counter at Masjid Al Masyhoor Padang Siding near here today.

Mohd Uzir also said that a total of 1,006 Padu counters had been opened in Perlis, including joint programmes with the community and the Digital Economic Centres (PEDi) from Jan 2 until today.

“Mobile counters are also open at 101 mosques, especially on Fridays,” he said, adding that Paduregistration in Perlis had increased to 0.08 million people as of yesterday. — Bernama