KUCHING, March 22 — The rate of domestic electrification in Sarawak stood at 99.4 per cent at the end of last year, said Datuk Sharbini Suhaili.

The Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) chief executive officer said SEB also achieved 98.4 per cent electricity coverage for rural and remote communities.

“The success is the result of the continuous efforts and support from the state government and the people of Sarawak.

“SEB’s achievement proves that it is a high-performance utility company in the state,” he said at SEB’s breaking of fast event last night.

He said SEB is actively ensuring efficient electricity supply during the festive period.

“Ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which will soon take place, we are working hard to ensure a continuous supply of electricity this festive season.

“We are committed to ensuring that the system operates smoothly and are ready to take action in case of any disruptions,” he said.

During the event, Sharbini presented contributions to several organisations including Pusat Islam Tun Salahuddin Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, Masjid Darul Naim Kampung Lintang, Masjid Al-Ghazali Depo, Surau Darul Hijrah Perumahan Darul Hana, Surau Al-Kauthar Taman Puteri Santubong, and Surau Darul Hassan Sungai Periok. — The Borneo Post