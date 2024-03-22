KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — A 35-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today over a social media post related to socks with the word “Allah” that was recently found to be on sale at a convenience chain.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that the accused, Chiok Wai Loong was sentenced to six months imprisonment along with a fine by Judge Suzana Hussain.

In addition to his sentence, he will serve another three months imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

Yesterday, Chiok was arrested by police in Cheras here for allegedly insulting Islam via a Facebook post related to the “Allah” socks issue.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that the male suspect was believed to be in control of a Facebook account used for the offending post.

In the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court yesterday, a 33-year-old man had also pleaded guilty to a similar charge and was sentenced to six months imprisonment, along with a RM15,000 fine.

The accused, Ricky Shane insulted, was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act for misusing network facilities by posting an insulting comment through his Facebook account on March 17.

The controversial issue related to the “Allah” printed socks was reportedly discovered for sale at the outlets of a local convenience chain KK Mart in Bandar Sunway last Wednesday.

The offending socks were later traced to a distributor in Johor, that said they were imported from China.

The company in Johor has temporarily ceased operations and was issued a show-cause letter by the Batu Pahat Municipal Council (MPBP) over the incident.

The incident has caused a major controversy in Malaysia, with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim expressing displeasure over the matter and decreeing that authorities must act sternly in response.