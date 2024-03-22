KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 ― Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has just unveiled its new seats for the upcoming Airbus A330-900, which is expected to be delivered sometime in Q3 of 2024. The business class seats will be MAS’s first suite business class seats with individual privacy doors, while the Economy seats will feature enhanced in-flight entertainment for the passengers.

The Business class seats are the Collins Aerospace Elevation seats, the same seats used in British Airway’s Clubworld and Etihad Airways A350 Business Studio long-haul products. It features individual doors, which gives passengers a better sense of privacy when the doors are closed. The seats will be arranged in a 1-2-1 layout, with each seat having aisle access ― an upgrade to the current layout in the MAS A330 family. Each seat will have a large entertainment screen and wireless charging stations ― a first for Malaysia Airlines.

For economy, Malaysia Airlines has chosen the award-winning Recaro CL3810 Economy Class seat. While still unspecified, the in-flight entertainment (IFE) system for Economy Class will see an upgrade, especially for the IFE screens. The display looks to be bigger than what MAS has for economy passengers in the current A330-300. The seat covers throughout the cabin will feature the airline’s signature songket motif, paying homage to Malaysia’s cultural heritage by seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary style, similar to the design concept of the seats in the Boeing 737-8.

Previously, MAS mentioned that other features including ergonomic seat cushions, integrated in-flight entertainment (IFE) solutions including Kids mode, and ample space to work will be included in the new Business Class Seats. The aircraft will also come equipped with WiFi connectivity which is currently offered for free to all passengers on select aircraft.

To align the premium experience across the widebody fleet, MAS will be retrofitting six of its existing A350-900s beginning in 2026 to ensure cabin standardisation and premium experiences for its guests.

There will be a total of 28 seats in Business and 269 in Economy for the new A330-900, with 24 seats in Economy Class that will come with extra legroom.

In case you missed it, Malaysia Airlines has recently announced a private terminal transfer service utilising BMW i7. These fully electric sedans will be used to chauffer Business Class and Business Class Suite passengers as well as Enrich Platinium members between the Main Terminal Building and the Satellite building at KLIA. ― SoyaCincau