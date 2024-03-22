PUTRAJAYA, March 22 — The government is focused on ensuring that individuals with mental problems, including suicidal, are given treatment rather than punishment, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said Section 309 of the Penal Code, involving provision on punishment for those who attempted suicide, was repealed last year to encourage those who attempted suicide to seek medical treatment.

She said they no longer have to fear that they will be subjected to criminal action, charged, arrested or investigated.

“This shows that the Madani government is moving from taking a punitive approach to a rehabilitative approach.

Advertisement

“The decriminalisation of attempted suicide is a critical step taken by the Madani government to prevent people from committing suicide,” she said in her speech at the Webinar Sinar Ramadan programme, with the title ‘Decriminalisation of Suicide’ here today.

The text of the speech was read out by the Deputy Minister in the Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kula Segaran.

Azlina said without the fear of facing legal action, those who attempted suicide would have a better chance of getting treatment.

Advertisement

“This will reduce the number of suicide attempts in the future,” she said, adding that the Unity Government through the Legal Aid Department (JBG) will always intensify efforts not only to deliver but also to enhance public awareness about mental health. — Bernama