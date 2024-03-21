KUCHING, March 21 — Sarawak’s overall domestic electrification rate rose to 99.4 per cent at the end of 2023.

Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) Group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili said that its electricity supply coverage for rural communities, including residents in remote areas, had reached 98.4 per cent.

He attributed the success to the continuous efforts and support of the state government and the people of Sarawak.

“The SEB has now grown to become an integrated energy utility company and the largest generator of renewable energy sources in Malaysia,” he said while speaking at a breaking of fast ceremony organised by the SEB here today.

Sharbini also hoped that the public would report any suspicious activities at any of SEB’s electrical facilities. — Bernama

