SINGAPORE, 21 March — The Malaysian High Commission in Singapore will introduce an online appointment booking system for consular services, starting from March 27.

The High Commission, in a Facebook post, stated that the slots could be reserved through the link: https://calendar.app.google/FnCNeJjgpAHXCrcb7

The consular services involved include birth, marriage, and death registrations; citizenship renunciations; document attestations; and Good Conduct Certificates (SKB) validation. — Bernama

