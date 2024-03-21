KOTA BARU, March 21 — Kelantan police have detained 765 individuals over various drug-related offences in the integrated Op Tapis conducted throughout the state from March 12 until yesterday.



State police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said all suspects, aged between 16 and 67, comprised 744 men and 21 women, including two civil servants.





Advertisement

Advertisement

The police also seized various types of drugs worth RM 271,636.“Among the drugs seized were 19.8 kilogrammes of ketum leaves, 152.93 litres of ketum juice, 11,555.41 grammes (g) of ganja, 2,242.98 g of Yaba pills and 66.4 g of heroin,” he said in a statement today.Various assets were also confiscated, including vehicles estimated at RM 242,000, and cases are being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.Meanwhile, a Thai man was arrested on suspicion of possessing 4,000 Yaba pills estimated to be worth RM 60,000 at a house near an illegal base in Rantau Panjang on March 17.Muhamad Zaki said the 29-year-old man was arrested at 12.45pm and tested positive for THC.The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the suspect has been remanded for seven days until this Sunday. — Bernama