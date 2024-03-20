ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 20 — A cigarette smuggling syndicate’s attempt to hide more than RM18 million worth of the contraband with toys failed after the incident was detected by the Customs Department in two separate raids recently.

From the raids, Johor Customs Department enforcement officers managed to seize a total of 21.7 million sticks of undeclared cigarettes on March 4 and March 13 respectively.

Its director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said both raids were carried out at the Customs Inspection Bay at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) in Gelang Patah here.

He said the estimated value of the seized cigarettes that had undeclared customs duties is worth RM18.3 million.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi involved placing 160 boxes containing children’s plastic toys at the front of the container, while contraband cigarettes were placed at the rear.

“During a thorough inspection, the department’s enforcement officers found that the contraband cigarettes were not declared and had duties pending,” said Aminul Izmeer at a press conference held at the Johor Customs Department at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Gelang Patah here today.

He added that the two containers seized during the raids were recorded to be en route to their final destination in Mexico.

In a separate seizure, Aminul Izmeer also said the department had also foiled an attempt to smuggle an estimated RM1.8 million of liquor in the same area in PTP on January 29.

He said checks revealed that the liquor, categorised as alcoholic beverages, was undeclared and had not settled duties.

Aminul Izmeer said the two cases were investigated under Section 133(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 for false declaration.

He added that the offence carries a fine of not more than RM500,000 or imprisonment of not more than seven years or both if convicted.