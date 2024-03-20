PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will hold discussions with opposition representatives regarding allocation requests for their respective constituencies soon.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the outcome of the discussions would be brought to the Cabinet meeting next week.

“I need to meet with the Opposition Chief Whip (Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan) first, we need to discuss that. Then we will receive direction from the Cabinet and if further discussions are needed, then we will form a team for negotiations.

“Maybe next week (it will be brought to the Cabinet meeting), insyaAllah. I need to meet everyone first,” he told the media after breaking fast with his ministry staff here today.

Advertisement

Fadillah said this when asked to comment on his meeting with Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin,Takiyuddin and Beluran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee at his office yesterday.

He said the meeting discussed various matters including allocation issues.

“That was just a meeting, various things were discussed, allocations being one pf them,” he said.

Advertisement

Last Sunday, the media reported that Hamzah and opposition party representatives had requested discussions on allocation issues to be postponed to the following week.

During the Royal Address at the Federal Territory Awards and Medals Investiture Ceremony 2024 at Istana Negara yesterday, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, expressed hope that attention and allocations would be distributed fairly to all cities in the 13 states throughout Malaysia.

His Majesty said that if all states can be developed together, urban migration can be reduced, and traffic congestion in the main cities will be better controlled.

Meanwhile, at the event, Fadillah also provided assistance to 36 orphans aged seven to 12 from Persatuan Kebajikan Baitul Barokah Wal Mahabbah, Sepang, Selangor.

He also distributed duit raya (Raya tokens) to the orphans and to ministry staff from the implementation group. — Bernama