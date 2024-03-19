PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — Home Minister Senator Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today advised Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to focus more his state’s development rather than the lack of Development Action Council meetings.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also the Kedah Development Action Council co-chairman, said this lack should let Sanusi pay more attention to building up the “Greater Kedah” vision.

“I believed I had provided Sanusi with ample time to develop Kedah. I prefer to entrust him with significant projects while I oversee more minor matters, such as water treatment plants and underprivileged schools in the state.

“Let Sanusi focus on initiatives like Greater Kedah, the Kulim Airport, and the proposed racing track. These are substantial projects that demand his attention.

“I respect his role as the menteri besar in developing Kedah’s economy. Even if there has not been a single meeting, whatever it’s called in the name of the action council, I believe Sanusi’s focus is on Kedah’s progress. I do not want to disturb him,” he said in a press conference at his ministry’s building, here.

On March 7, Sanusi reportedly expressed disappointment with what he alleged to be Saifuddin’s reluctance to call for a Development Action Council meeting.

He said the latter has not called for a meeting to discuss federal government infrastructure projects in Kedah with the state government since the council was established.

Sanusi said that he had brought up his concerns to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the recent meeting with menteri besar and chief ministers.

He suggested in the meeting that if Saifuddin was occupied with ministry matters, he should have designated another Cabinet member to attend the meetings.