GEORGE TOWN, March 19 — PKR central committee member Fahmi Zainol has warned DAP’s Nga Kor Ming not to meddle in the KK Mart issue where socks with the word “Allah” was sold.

The Penang state exco said the issue is not merely about religious and racial sentiments.

“It is more than that. It is about the sanctity of the name Allah and it is the duty of Muslims to uphold and revere the sanctity of the name Allah,” he said in a statement issued today over the controversy.

He said Nga should remain silent about the issue instead of adding ‘fuel to the fire’ with his comments.

“There is no need for him to voice out about this issue as this is not related to him at all,” he said.

He said if the Housing and Local Government Minister understood the concept of respecting the sanctity of each religion, he would not have meddled in this matter that could make things worse.

“Rather than commenting on this issue, it is better that he focused on his ministry,” he said.

He said Nga should have let the authorities take the necessary actions and kept mum about it.

Yesterday, Nga accused Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh of violating the “Madani spirit” after the latter called for a boycott of the store.

Nga told Dr Akmal to refrain from stirring up religious and racial sentiments.

Today, Dr Akmal responded by reaffirming his stance to call for a boycott of KK Mart despite the store issuing an apology for selling socks featuring the word “Allah”.