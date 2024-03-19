SIBU, March 19 ― Members of the non-Muslim community here have been invited to join the annual Sungkei Perdana.

An estimated 10,000 people from all walks of life are expected to converge at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here for the mass breaking of the fast on March 23.

Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said Sungkei Perdana is a hallmark of racial unity and religious harmony in Sarawak, particularly in Sibu.

“We invite Sibu folk both Muslim and non-Muslim to join this mass breaking of fast.

“There will also be Solat Maghrib and bamboo canon competition at phase 1, organised by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Nangka Youth and its Belia 1828,” he said today.

The Nangka assemblyman said preparations have started early in view of the massive crowd expected to join the potluck-style picnic.

He also hoped for fine weather so that more people could participate.

Separately, Dr Annuar said the Nangka constituency’s Program Ketuk Sahur began today with the Kampung Hilir 1 village security and development committee (JKKK).

“This programme involves 11 JKKKs in Nangka, where over 500 houses will be visited,” he said.

It involves providing villages with sahur or the early morning meal eaten by Muslims before the sun rises and fasting resumes during Ramadan. ― The Borneo Post