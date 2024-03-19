JOHOR BARU, March 19 — Umrah package operator, Emraz Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd, and one of its directors pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates Court here today to eight charges of failing to adhere to a tribunal-ordered compensation totalling RM131,890 to eight pilgrims.

The director, Datuk Zulkarnain Endut, 43, who also represented the company, was accused of failing to comply with a Tribunal for Consumer Claims Malaysia award, which ordered repayment of sums ranging from RM4,900 to RM40,470 to the eight victims.

Zulkarnain and the company were alleged to have committed the offenses at the tribunal’s office, 17th Floor, Menara Ansar, Jalan Trus, here between July 24, 2023, and January 10 this year.

The charges were framed under Section 117(1) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999, which carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid granted Zulkarnain bail of RM4,000 with one surety for all charges, and ordered him to report to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) office in Putrajaya once a month.

The court has set April 22 for the next case mention for document submission and charges against another principal offender, namely company director, Datin Mazuin Mustafa, 43, who is also the wife of Zulkarnain, as she was unable to attend court due to medical reasons.

KPDN deputy public prosecutors Mohd Sophian Zakaria, Suhana Mohd, and Shafiq Mahadi appeared for the prosecution, while Zulkarnain and his company were represented by lawyer Datuk Hanif Hassan.

On January 15, the accused were charged with the same offenses in the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court, involving 63 charges involving RM589,031.

Subsequently, on Feb 15 they faced 51 charges involving RM503,221 in the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court, before appearing in the Seremban Magistrate’s Court for 51 charges totalling RM473,730 on February 26.

On March 8, it was reported that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture revoked Emraz Travel and Tours’ licence effective March 11 this year, in accordance with paragraphs 8(1)(b) and (d) of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482).

The Ministry stated that the company breached licensing conditions and provisions outlined in Act 482, while also conducting business in a manner detrimental to the public interest, the tourism sector, and the national economy. — Bernama