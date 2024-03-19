PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has revoked the notification of three cosmetics products because they were found to contain scheduled poisons, and not allowed to be sold in Malaysia.

Its director-general, Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan in a statement today said the products were Toner Treatment EWSB. which has been detected to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin; N Glow EWSB (hydroquinone, tretinoin and betamethasone 17-Valerate); and Glory Cosmetics Facecream (mercury).

He said the notifications of these three products were revoked by the ministry’s senior director of pharmaceutical services, and these items are not allowed to be sold in the country.

“Mercury is prohibited in cosmetic products because it can be absorbed into the body and cause damage to the kidneys and nervous system,” he said.

“It can also interfere with the brain development of young children or foetuses. Mercury can also cause rashes, irritation and other changes to the skin.”

Dr Muhammad Radzi said these products containing hydroquinone, tretinoin and betamethasone 17-Valerate are drugs that must be registered with the Drug Control Authority and can only be used with the advice of health professionals.

The use of products containing these ingredients without the supervision of health professionals can cause unwanted side effects, he said.

He also said, among others, when applied hydroquinone to the skin can cause redness to the skin while tretinoin can cause redness, discomfort, soreness, peeling, and hypersensitivity to sunlight.

Meanwhile, when applied, betamethasone 17-Valerate can cause the part of the facial skin to become thin and prone to irritation, acne and skin pigmentation and can be absorbed into the blood circulation system which can have harmful effects.

Accordingly, he urged the sellers and distributors of these products involved to immediately stop the sale and distribution of all the products in question for violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Control Regulations 1984.

Individuals who commit offences under the regulation face a maximum penalty of a fine of RM25,000 or imprisonment of three years or both for the first offence, and a fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of five years or both for subsequent offences.

Companies that commit offences face a maximum fine of RM50,000 for the first offence and RM100,000 for subsequent offences.

“The public who are currently using these cosmetic products are advised to immediately stop using them and seek advice from health professionals if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects,” he added. — Bernama