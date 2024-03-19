KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Human Resources Minister Steven Sim has today warned companies to not take their workers' welfare lightly, amid claims of the absence of retirement funds for teachers of Islamic kindergarten Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam (Pasti) affiliated with Islamist party PAS.

Speaking in the Parliament, Sim insisted that employment laws apply to every companies, regardless of their private or public status as political affiliation.

“Our country has rules and laws. Doesn’t matter who, private or government companies, whichever state be it Kedah or Penang, doesn’t matter what political party PAS or DAP, everyone must follow the law.

“On the ministry’s stand, workers have a right to salaries. In this matter, don’t take this lightly... the ministry will take action if workers’ rights are not upheld,” Sim told the Parliament during Minister’s Question Time here.

He was responding to a question by Parti Amanah Negara’s Sri Gading MP Aminolhuda Hassan on the welfare of the teachers there.

Earlier in March, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had called out PAS, urging the party to address the underpayment of salaries to the party-run kindergarten.

Nik Nazmi said PAS should have the moral responsibility to ensure the welfare of teachers in Pasti which it established over 30 years ago, amid claims that its teachers do not have a retirement plan, including the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), besides being paid below the minimum wage of RM1,500.

In addition, Sim also announced that the 24 staff of state subsidiary Kedah Argo Holdings Bhd who have yet to receive their salary will receive them before Hari Raya Aidilfitri after a decision in a board meeting on March 17.

“Firstly, the current and delayed salaries of staff will be paid before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the total is about RM560,000. The company has also decided to stop operations, therefore termination interests and salary in lieu of notice will be paid in three months starting this March,” he told the Parliament.

He added that the affected staff are also advised to file a report of late salaries with the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) so authorities can start an investigation.

This was in reply to Aminolhuda, who asked the government to state the timeline for the relevant parties to take action on the employer's negligence if there is a complaint from the employee to the authorities.

Aminolhuda gave the example of the delay in salary payments and EPF contributions in one of the subsidiaries under the supervision of the Kedah Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBKI) companies.

Previously, a letter addressing grievances regarding salary payments and the operational activities of Kedah Agro purportedly issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Kedah State Government gained widespread attention on social media.

Last week, Sim had said that Kedah JTKSM issued a notice to Agro Holdings in January to promptly settle the salaries of its 24 employees after it confirmed the problem faced by the workers of the MBKI subsidiary.