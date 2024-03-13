PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — The Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKM) Kedah has issued a notice to Agro Holdings Bhd to promptly settle the salaries of its 24 employees who have not received their pay since September last year.

Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim stated that the notice was issued in January after JTKM confirmed the problem faced by the workers of the Menteri Besar Kedah Incorporated subsidiary.

“The employer’s failure to pay salaries violates Section 19 of the Employment Act 1955,” he said during media interactions after the launch of the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme contribution sponsorship by the Ministry of Transport here today.

Previously, a letter addressing grievances regarding salary payments and the operational activities of Kedah Agro purportedly issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Kedah State Government gained widespread attention on social media.

Sim stated that the company has pledged to swiftly address the issue by seeking assistance from the state government.

“They (employers) promised to seek assistance from the state government, and a meeting is scheduled today with the Kedah Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor). We hope the state government takes this matter seriously,” he said.

Sim emphasised the Ministry of Human Resources’ unwavering position that employees have the right to receive their wages, affirming that the ministry will not compromise on the matter. — Bernama

