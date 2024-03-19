KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has today reaffirmed his stance on boycotting KK Mart despite the store issuing an apology for selling socks featuring the word “Allah”.

In a Facebook post, he said Umno firmly defends Islam, the Bumiputera, and the Malay Rulers saying that boycotting the convenience store is not incitement but just the wing being steadfast with its principles.

“If you say that defending the word of Allah by boycotting KK Mart is incitement, bring it on. We're not afraid even a bit.

“Umno's principle is to defend Islam, the Bumiputera, and the Malay rulers, and it has never changed from the past until now, and God willing, it will remain so forever. That's what Umno Youth holds onto until death,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

He further urged his supporters to maintain their resolve in boycotting the convenience store, asserting that the strength of the Islamic community's response lies in its unity and determination.

Dr Akmal warned that any attempts to downplay the significance of religious and ethnic issues would not be tolerated, and called for a collective effort to uphold these principles.

He also responded to Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, who accused him of violating the "Madani spirit" with his response to the issue.

Yesterday, Nga suggested that Akmal should refrain from stirring up religious and racial sentiments saying that was an outdated tactic and may backfire on Umno.

Last Saturday, Dr Akmal filed a report against KK Mart's management at the Merlimau police station in Melaka at 10.30pm.

He also urged all individuals and organisations, regardless of race, religion, or political affiliation, to demand strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The day after, he demanded that KK Mart's management publicly apologise for selling socks featuring the word "Allah" within two days by displaying a nationwide banner at all 881 branches of the store.