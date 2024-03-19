PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today broke fast with religious figures, leaders of Islamic non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and representatives of government agencies for Islamic affairs at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya.

Also present were his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

Among those feted at the event were 18 orphans and ‘asnaf’ (Zakat recipients) from the Baitul Ehsan Al-Khairi orphan education and care centre in Taman Maluri, Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar also spent some time meeting the guests before joining the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih congregational prayers.

The Prime Minister and his wife as well as over 200 congregants also listened to the Ramadan ‘tazkirah’ (religious speech) delivered by the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Muzakarah Committee chairman Datuk Dr Nooh Gadut. — Bernama