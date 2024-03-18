KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah Queen of Malaysia graced a ceremony to break fast with cabinet ministers from the Unity Government and foreign dignitaries at Istana Negara, tonight.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail together with his two deputies Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof joined His Majesty and Her Majesty during the ceremony to break fast.

The Unity Government cabinet was also represented by Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi as well as deputy ministers.

Also in attendance was Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara Speaker Datuk Mutang Tagal.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, foreign dignitaries present were from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, Palestine, Russia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia and Brunei.

Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah also performed the fardhu maghrib prayers together with cabinet ministers and dignitaries while the congregation was led by Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah at the Surau Utama Istana Negara.

This is the first time His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King of Malaysia is breaking fast with the Unity Government sice being sworn in as the new King of Malaysia on Jan 31, 2024. — Bernama

Advertisement