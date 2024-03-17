JERTIH, March 17 — Claims circulating on social media regarding attempts to revive the teachings of controversial figure Ayah Pin in Kampung Batu 13 in Hulu Besut have been dismissed by the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK).

Chairman, Ab Ghani Mamat, confirmed that there have been no suspicious activities observed recently.

“I have not noticed anything unusual in the past day or two, and the authorities continuously monitor the area,” he added.

A resident, identified only as Rosli, aged 50, mentioned that gatherings for birthdays and weddings are often organised by Ayah Pin’s family members and relatives, including the recent wedding ceremony of one of his children in February.

Previous media reports stated that there were attempts to resurrect the unorthodox teachings of Ayah Pin, also known as Ariffin Muhamad.

In 1997, the Fatwa Committee of the Terengganu Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (Maidam) issued a fatwa declaring the teachings as deviant according to Section 25 of the Islamic Religious Administration Enactment 1986.

Ayah Pin, aged 74, passed away due to old age on April 22, 2016, at his residence in Kampung Batu 13, Hulu Besut. — Bernama