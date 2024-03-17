KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The earlier announced meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Microsoft executive chairman and chief executive officer Satya Nadella has been rescheduled to a later date.

“We were made to understand that his earlier planned trip to a few countries in this region has been rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances,” an Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry spokesperson told Bernama.

A new date for his visit to Malaysia will be announced as soon as it is confirmed, said the spokesperson.

It was reported that Satya was scheduled to visit Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta during his Southeast Asian tour from March 19-21 where he was slated to attend a Microsoft Build: AI Day event.

His stop in Malaysia was originally scheduled for March 20, 2024. — Bernama

