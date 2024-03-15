HAMBURG, March 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today performed Friday prayers at the Al-Nour Mosque here.

Upon arrival at the mosque, Anwar and his delegation were received by Daniel Abdin, the mosque chairman and vice-chairman of the Muslim Council of Germany, and Imam Samir Al Rajab.

The mosque was originally the Capernaum Church before it was converted into the present place of worship in 2018.

In his brief remark, Anwar said he was happy to see Muslims in Germany living peacefully with the rest of the population.

At the same time, the Muslim population throughout the world cannot stay quiet about the suffering of Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza, he said.

“I am in Germany as a guest of the Chancellor. We had good bilateral meetings with German leaders, as well as talks with the business community as we want to invite more investors to Malaysia,” he said.

Anwar said he took the opportunity to convey the sentiments and concerns of the world Muslim community to German leaders, who he said appreciated some of the concerns.

“What we want is an immediate ceasefire, immediate aid to Palestine people and a long-term solution in the pursuit of justice, dignity of all people regardless of religion,” he added.

Daniel said it was a great honour for the mosque to receive the Malaysian prime minister, especially since Anwar’s visit falls on the first Friday of the blessed Ramadan month.

He told the premier and the congregation that the mosque used to be located at an underground parking before moving to the current location.

According to him, the mosque hosts about 2,500 people from 30 countries for Friday prayers, adding that they are looking for a bigger space to accommodate the congregation.

Anwar also presented some donations to the mosque and 11 copies of the Al-Quran — one special edition and 10 copies of English translation.

There are around 5.5 million Muslims in Germany, including 140,000 living here. — Bernama