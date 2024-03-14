JOHOR BARU, March 14 — The police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) and the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) require an increase in personnel to tackle global and cross-border crimes, said Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) said both departments currently have only a small number of officers and personnel compared to the increasing number of related crimes, compared to the United Nations’s officers-to-population ratio of 1:330.

“In Malaysia, we are adequate as our current ratio of one policeman to 275 residents.

“However, the CCID currently only has 2,100 police personnel, while the NCID has less than 5,000 police personnel,” Razarudin said in a press conference after officiating the Marine Police Force’s rigid hull assault boat (RHAB) at the Berjaya Waterfront Hotel here.

Also present was the Marine Police Force commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Norzaid Mohamad Said and Johor police chief M. Kumar.

Razarudin said the current manpower strength for both the CCID and NCID is a stark contrast to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) which is staffed by about 15,000 police personnel.

He said issues such as manpower shortages needed to be addressed as cyber crimes and drug-related crimes with a global reach have been on the increase recently.

Meanwhile, the country’s top cop said police will continue to strengthen the national borders in conjunction with the Ramadan month and the coming Aidilfitri season this year.

“Personally, why should the authorities clamp down on undocumented migrants who want to return home? Why are we detaining them, and it is also at our country’s expense to deport them?

“Instead, the authorities should focus on undocumented migrants who enter the country illegally, including those involved with smuggling activities,” he said.

Earlier, the Marine Police Force took delivery of four RHAB marine crafts that were equipped with general-purpose machine guns to increase the police’s ability to patrol the nation’s borders.

The Marine Police Force has received 10 RHAB marine craft with a total value of RM32.8 million.