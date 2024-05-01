KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — In conjunction with the Labour Day celebration today, the King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, have conveyed their heartfelt appreciation to all workers nationwide.

Their Majesties said that workers are the driving force behind Malaysia’s progress towards a better level.

“Thank you for your efforts, commitment and sacrifices. Progress would not be achieved without the tireless dedication of every layer of workers.

“Happy Labour Day!” said Their Majesties through a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page.

Labour Day is observed on May 1 every year to commemorate workers’ contributions to the nation. This year’s theme is ‘Pekerja Kesuma Bangsa’. — Bernama