KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confirmed that a Singaporean businessman has been asked to help with investigations on a “high-profile” person in Malaysia, but did not name the individual.

MACC’s Anti-Money Laundering Division’s director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed this in a response to Malay Mail’s query to the anti-graft body.

“The MACC confirms that a Singaporean businessman and property developer has been called to assist in the ongoing investigation of a high-profile individual in Malaysia. The businessman has also been ordered to declare his assets and the financial holdings of his family.

“I can confirm that more people are expected to be called for questioning in the near future in relation to this investigation,” he said, without elaborating further and without naming the “high-profile” person.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reached out to the MACC for comments regarding Singapore news outlet CNA’s news reports regarding MACC investigations into several corporate figures, including Malaysian property developer BRDB Developments Sdn Bhd’s main shareholder and Singaporean businessman Datuk Seri Akbar Khan.

CNA had reported that Akbar was part of a growing list of those probed in relation to MACC’s widening probe on former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin.

CNA also said the MACC had investigated corporate figure Tan Sri Tajudin Ramli and that MACC’s investigations “have also led to separate, but related, audits of the dealings” of businessmen Tan Sri Halim Saad and Tan Sri Tan Hua Choon.

According to CNA’s report today, MACC had last week temporarily held Akbar for questioning after a raid of his house and business premise in Kuala Lumpur, and MACC had frozen his accounts and has instructed him to declare his assets and his family’s financial holdings.

CNA said Akbar’s office has declined to comment on specific details as it is an ongoing matter and that its primary focus remains on ensuring a fair investigation.

Tajudin, Halim and Tan could not be reached for comment on the report.