KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating Malaysian property developer BRDB Developments Sdn Bhd’s main shareholder Datuk Seri Akbar Khan on money laundering and corruption allegations, with the Singaporean businessman being part of a growing list of those probed in relation to MACC’s widening probe on former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, a report said.

Singapore news outlet CNA also said the MACC had investigated corporate figure Tan Sri Tajudin Ramli and that MACC’s investigations “have also led to separate, but related, audits of the dealings” of businessmen Tan Sri Halim Saad and Tan Sri Tan Hua Choon.

According to CNA’s report today, MACC had last week temporarily held Akbar for questioning after a raid of his house and business premise in Kuala Lumpur, citing MACC sources and lawyers familiar with the matter.

CNA said the MACC has frozen Akbar’s personal accounts and business accounts and has also required him to make a declaration of his assets and his family’s financial holdings.

CNA said Akbar’s office has declined to comment on specific details as it is an ongoing matter and that its primary focus remains on ensuring a fair investigation.

The CNA report cited MACC sources as saying that it is expected to summon Akbar again for further questioning together with other former associates.

The MACC investigation is said to be related to Akbar’s roles in the bringing back of US$4 billion of frozen shares in 112 Malaysian companies once listed in the now-defunct Singapore market Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) to the Malaysian stock exchange, and transactions linked to the takeover of Multi-Purpose Holdings Bhd (MPHB) in the 1990s and 2000.

CNA said MACC had investigated and questioned Tajudin days before questioning Akbar, describing Tajudin as a former business associate to Daim.

Citing MACC sources, CNA said the MACC was probing whether there was corruption involved in a plan — said to be promoted by Daim — to bail out the now-defunct national airline Malaysia Airline System Bhd in early 2000, with the plan involving the buying over of Tajudin’s shares in the company.

CNA reported that Halim was the chief corporate nominee of Umno (which was also the party where Daim had been its longest-serving treasurer) and that the company he controlled had benefitted from government contracts while Daim was both Umno treasurer and finance minister, while Tan controls a government concession to manage and maintain the government’s fleet of vehicles and that this concession was won when Daim was finance minister.

CNA said it could not reach Tajudin, Halim and Tan for comment on the report.

Malay Mail has reached out to the MACC for comments regarding the CNA news report.