MUAR, March 14 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced a lorry attendant to a total of five years in prison and three strokes of the cane for physical sexual assault and rape of a teenage girl last month.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat handed down the sentence on Muhammad Syazwan Akmal Mohd Hanafadil, 27, after he pleaded guilty to the two charges against the victim who was then 15 years old.

Muhammad Syazwan Akmal was sentenced to two years in prison and one stroke of the cane for physical sexual assault and three years in jail and two strokes of the cane for the rape charge.

However, he only has to spend three years in prison and three lashes after the court ordered the jail sentences to be served concurrently from the date of his arrest, which was last March 8.

He was charged with committing physical sexual assault on the girl in a room at a hotel in Jalan Kampung Tengah, Jalan Sungai Abong, Muar, at about 9am last February 20.

On the second count, he was charged with raping the girl in a hotel room in Jalan Kampung Tengah, Jalan Sungai Abong, Muar at about 8am last February 23.

The charges were framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act and Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, respectively.

Deputy public prosecutor Danial Munir prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama