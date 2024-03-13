BERLIN, March 13 — Malaysia has received impressive support and recognition from Germany’s leaders and captains of industry with potential investments worth RM45.4 billion.

“We have registered a very impressive support and commitment for Malaysia, not only among political leaders but also from the businesses,” Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Yesterday, Anwar held a meeting with his German counterpart, Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The two leaders discussed the progress of Malaysia-Germany relations, particularly economic cooperation, education, environment, export of palm oil and sustainability.

They also exchanged views on the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and other global issues of mutual interest. “And the exchanges have been very frank, very fruitful and wide-ranging,” he said at a dinner event with the Malaysian diaspora here today.

He highlighted that the Malaysian delegation received impressive support from Germany’s captains of industry. “I was told by Tengku (Datuk Seri) Zafrul (Aziz) that it is rare to have an impressive array of CEOs, industry captains in large (numbers) coming to meet us, some were in a group and some (came as) individuals; these exchanges have been extremely useful to us,” said the prime minister.

Potential investment of RM45.4b, political stability vital

Malaysia, Anwar said, has drawn potential investments of RM45.4 billion during his visit here. The potential investments are from various industries such as semiconductors, aerospace, medical devices, chemicals, and services.

All these are possible due to the political stability that Malaysia has, Anwar noted, adding that political stability is important to investors.

“People must have confidence that we are staying for years. Political stability is very important for the government to bring the right policy to enable Malaysia to bring in more investments,” said the prime minister.

Earlier today, more than 35 captains of industry and businesses joined a roundtable meeting with Anwar, who is also the finance minister.

Among those who attended the meeting were the group chief executive officer (CEO) of Siemens AG Roland Busch, CEO of B. Braun GmbH Anna Braun, and the CEO of Melexis, Marc Biron.

Also present were the president of Airbus Asia Pacific, Anand Stanley, the managing director of Volkswagen Group Malaysia, Susanne Lehmann, and Infineon Technologies AG COO Rutger Wijburg.

Representatives from the German Chamber of Commerce, the Malaysia-German Chamber of Commerce, and the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (BVMW) were also present.

Also present during the meeting were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) CEO Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.

There are over 700 German companies based in Malaysia, with the creation of 65,000 jobs.

Germany has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner among European Union member countries since 2000, while Malaysia is the largest trading partner for Germany among Asean member states.

In 2023, Malaysia’s total trade with Germany increased by 5.9 per cent to RM63.45 billion compared to RM59.87 billion in 2022. ― Bernama