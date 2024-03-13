BERLIN, March 13 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today assured concerned parents that the rights of children born abroad are being addressed by the government.

He said the Cabinet has agreed to bring an amendment to Article 14(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution relating to the citizenship rights of children born abroad to Parliament this month.

“Please follow (the) development at home...your question has been overtaken by events. Cabinet has agreed to bring this to Parliament this month,” he said when answering a question at a dinner with Malaysian diaspora here today.

The amendment to the Constitution will bring an end to the issue, he added.

“Currently, parent means father. We are going to amend it so that parent means father and mother,” said Anwar who is in Germany for a six-day official visit.

The amendment aims to replace the word “father” to “parents” or “mother” or “father”, the prime minister added.

On concerns raised by a Global Bersih representative that many Malaysians had difficulties voting in the past two general elections, Anwar said he has directed the Election Commission (EC) to look into the matter.

“We need to simplify, including voting directly. For instance, more voting centres, we have Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) offices,” he said.

He said the EC should also look into making automatic voter registrations applicable for Malaysians abroad, similar to the practice at home.

Anwar also said students graduating from Germany are highly sought after at home as German companies operating in Malaysia usually look for them. ― Bernama