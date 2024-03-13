KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad was rushed to an unnamed hospital early morning today for emergency treatment, the Health Ministry said today.

It said the minister was referred to the hospital’s emergency department because of suspected renal colic symptoms.

“The health minister is now in a stable condition and is receiving treatment.

“Let’s pray together that he is given a good health and recover back to work,” it said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Renal colic is pain that occurs when a stone blocks urinary tract. While small stones can be passed in urine, larger stones require other treatments such as surgery.