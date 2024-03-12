KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Kitchen essentials obtained at lower prices at the Mobile Rahmah Sales (JRB) in Block B, Desa Pandan Flats here provided relief to the surrounding residents, especially the Muslim community as Ramadan began today.

The average visitor was both grateful to the government for the organisation of this programme which helps the people, especially the B40 group, who are affected by rising costs of living.

Housewife Hanifa Mansor, 64, likened the JRB as a one-stop centre offering various groceries such as Grade A eggs, beef, rice, shallots, garlic, and wheat flour in one place thus facilitating the community there.

“Alhamdulillah, this programme really helps my family to obtain daily kitchen items at prices so much less than in the market. The goods sold here are also of good quality,” she told Bernama today.

Government retiree Zakaria Hassan, 62, hopes the beneficial programme will be continued as well as expanded in future offering a wider selection of essentials.

“I hope the Rahmah Sales is held more often, especially during festive seasons such as Hari Raya, Chinese New Year and so on. These sales will be the best solution for the people to buy products at discounted prices of up to 30 per cent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Kuala Lumpur branch (KPDN WPKL) director Ariffin Samsudin said in conjunction with Ramadan, the JRB programme was implemented in 11 parliamentary constituencies of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur including Bandar Tun Razak, Kepong, Bukit Bintang, Cheras, Batu and Setiawangsa from today until April 7.

“The programme will offer consumers the basic necessities such as chicken, rice, cooking oil, eggs, coconut milk, beef, flour, and sardine at lower prices of up to 30 per cent compared to the discounted market prices.

“The Rahmah Sales programme also brings items that are commonly preferred by consumers such as wheat flour, shallots, and garlic with a total supply of 600 to 1,000 units for each item on offer...to help ease the financial burden of the people,” he also said.

He added that the schedule and location throughout the 22 days of the JRB programme differs for each parliamentary constituency and information about it will be announced in advance on the KPDN WPKL social media. — Bernama