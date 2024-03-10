PAPAR, March 10 — The Madani Rahmah Sales Programme held here today was a boon for the Muslim community in the district to prepare for Ramadan.

A Bernama survey found that local residents began thronging the affordable sales programme held at the Sabah General Operations Force (PGA) Headquarters’ parade ground in Kinarut, near here, from 8am this morning.

Civil servant Syahfiq Mohodin, 31, when met said that the programme was very helpful for residents, especially those from the B40 group, to get necessities at reasonable prices in the run-up to the fasting month.

“I bought essential items such as cooking oil, flour and sugar in preparation for Ramadan. A programme like this can help the residents reduce expenses,” he said.

Among the items sold at the programme were 5kg cooking oil sold at RM22, compared to the market price of RM30.90, and sweet soy sauce priced at RM3.75 compared to RM5.30 in the market.

Potatoes were sold at RM2.90 per kg (RM4.10 market price), 850 grams of wheat flour at RM2.30 (RM3.25), a tray of chicken eggs at RM14, and chicken at RM8 per kg.

Visitors could also get items at cheaper prices through the “happy hour” slots held during the programme.

Homemaker Saliah Awang Jalil, 54, also said she attended the programme to obtain necessities at lower prices.

Civil servant Judith @ Rosni Valintinus, 56, said she felt that the Madani Rahmah Sales Programme should be continued, especially before Aidilfitri, so that the public could buy quality necessities at reasonable prices to prepare for the celebration.

“I didn’t expect this, initially I had budgeted to buy items for between RM200 and RM300, but at this Rahmah Sale I only paid under RM100 for about 10 items including two trays of chicken eggs, bread, washing soap, sugar, soy sauce, cooking oil and Milo,” she said.

The Madani Rahmah Sales Programme is an initiative introduced by the government aiming to help people face the rising cost of living, especially in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama