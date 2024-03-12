KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah Queen of Malaysia convey Ramadan Al-Mubarak greetings to all Muslims in the country.

Through a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's Facebook, His Majesty called on Muslims to seize the opportunity to improve worship and strengthen the brotherhood among fellow believers, in addition to putting aside any disagreements, disputes and conflicts in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan.

His Majesty also called on all Muslims to pray with him that Malaysia will continue to be blessed and protected from any form of threats, disasters and calamities.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad last Sunday announced that Muslims in Malaysia will start fasting on Tuesday (today). ― Bernama

