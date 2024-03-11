KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The government remains committed to ensuring that petroleum revenue from Terengganu is used for projects and programmes that benefit the people of Terengganu, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said to-date, the federal government has channelled RM786 million “wang ehsan” or goodwill payment to help the Terengganu state government pay salaries and meet contractual commitments.

“The federal government is (also) open to discussing and considering proposals from the Terengganu state government,” he said.

He added that the parties can come to a mutual agreement to use the funds for projects and programmes that will directly benefit the people of Terengganu, especially in efforts to reduce poverty and improve the state’s infrastructure.

The minister said this when winding-up the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat today. — Bernama

