KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Unclaimed Moneys (Amendment) Bill 2024 was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.



Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan who tabled the bill said the second reading is also scheduled to take place during this session.According to a document posted on the Parliament website, the Bill aims to amend the Unclaimed Moneys Act 1965 (Act 370) involving clauses 1 to 12. — Bernama