KUCHING, March 10 — Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) remains committed to assisting the ‘asnaf’ group, namely those who are eligible to receive ‘zakat’ (tithe).

In this regard, its chief executive officer Datuk Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie says the latest initiative reflecting this commitment is the ‘Back To School’ programme, meant for the school-children about to enter the new term.

“The new school term commences this month, so God-willing, we are set to provide assistance throughout Sarawak.

“For today, 50 are receiving this aid, and if we consider the entire Sarawak, we are set to distribute the ‘Back to School’ assistance to 2,396 children from asnaf families,” he said when met by the media after performing the ‘Back To School 2024’ handing-over ceremony at the Ummah Distribution Centre (UDC) Gallery here yesterday.

Adding on, Abang Mohd Shibli emphasised on the importance of education for Muslims, hailing it as a means to break free from the vicious cycle of poverty.

“The best step is to always immerse oneself in knowledge,” he added. — Borneo Post

