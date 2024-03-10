KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has clarified that it will not participate in Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) nationwide tour, after the pact announced its MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s involvement.

Party secretary-general Amir Hariri Abd Hadi said the party had never made any decision or discussed the matter.

“This is not a party decision and has never been discussed by the party’s executive committee, therefore, I deny any allegations that Muda is participating in PN’s tour.

“As there has been no agreement to do so, please do not arbitrarily issue statements implicating Muda, its members, MPs and party leadership ahead of any party decision,” he said in a statement on X.

Yesterday, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said opposition coalition will conduct a roadshow dubbed “Jelajah PN” nationwide starting sometime after the fasting month of Ramadan this year at yesterday’s PN representatives convention.

He said Muar MP Syed Saddiq will join the programme as Muhyiddin said the former is “Pro-PN”.

In November last year, Syed Saddiq said he had stepped down as Muda president following his conviction for corruption charges.

Syed Saddiq was formerly the Youth wing chief for Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.