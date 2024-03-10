KUALA TERENGGANU, March 10 — The Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, revealed that the level of productivity per worker in Malaysia rose to RM96,692 in 2023, marking an increase from RM95,858 in 2022.

He highlighted that the number of workers also saw a year-on-year increase of 2.5 per cent, reaching a total of 16.3 million individuals, signifying a stable labour market and an uptick in the nation’s economic activities.

“This also reflects a positive trajectory in the creation of new job opportunities. This achievement is the result of collaboration between all parties in the public and private sectors. These collective efforts need to be continued and strengthened to ensure that the nation’s goals and objectives can be achieved.

“The benefits are shared among the civil service, industry players, our children, and future generations,” he said during the opening of the state-level MyMudah 2024 Conference in Terengganu, here today.

Mohd Zuki further noted that, based on the 2023 Global Innovation Index Report, Malaysia maintained its position at 36th out of 132 countries, with an increased overall score of 40.9 compared to 38.7 in 2022.

He mentioned that Malaysia also holds the 27th position in the 2023 World Competitiveness Ranking, which is an improvement from its 32nd spot in 2022.

“This indicates that Malaysia is on the right track towards achieving developed and high-income status. Malaysia’s achievements and position on the international stage are evidence that the country’s effective leadership, policies, and strategic actions align with the goals outlined in the Madani Economic framework, aiming to be among the world’s top 30 economies and the 12 most competitive nations within the next ten years,” he stated.

Mohd Zuki also highlighted that in 2022, Terengganu recorded a commendable 3.4 per cent increase in worker productivity, with a value added per worker of RM77,695, surpassing the 2.8 per cent growth (RM75,167) achieved in 2021.

For this year, the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan projects a 6.9 per cent economic growth for Terengganu, driven by a productivity increase ranging from four to five per cent, he added.

In another development, Mohd Zuki shared that the government is implementing initiatives to expedite alleviating hardcore poverty, including the introduction of the Main Database (Padu) by the Ministry of Economy to ensure efficient and targeted allocation of aid and subsidies.

In Terengganu, there are 8,057 hardcore poor families and over 30,000 impoverished families, he said, expressing hope that these ongoing initiatives would effectively eradicate hardcore poverty in Terengganu by the end of this year. — Bernama