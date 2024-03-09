KUALA TERENGGANU, March 9 — The government has approved an RM1 billion allocation to the Ministry of Education to implement projects under the Fourth Rolling Plan for Terengganu, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said 83 projects, including 26 new projects and 57 continuation projects, would be implemented with the allocation.

“For the Kuala Terengganu district, seven new projects worth RM35 million have been approved, while seven continuation projects valued at RM80 million are underway,” he said at the launching of Terengganu’s Education Transformation Champion at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Sulaiman, here, today.

Advertisement

Terengganu state secretary Datuk Seri Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil was also present.

At the ceremony, 100 asnaf students received a zakat contribution from Telekom Malaysia, totalling RM30,000.

Mohd Zuki also urged more government-linked companies to develop technology-based learning ecosystems to reduce dependence on government allocations, particularly in providing technology-based infrastructure. — Bernama

Advertisement