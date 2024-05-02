SEREMBAN, May 2 — Police detained a 22-year-old unemployed man at 9.20pm yesterday near a village road for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl at a homestay in Tampin near here on April 27.

Tampin police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said a report was received from the girl’s mother about four hours before the arrest, claiming that prior to the incident the suspect had taken her daughter to the homestay to collect something.

“According to the mother, while in the homestay, the suspect had pulled down the victim’s pants, resulting in the girl immediately leaving the homestay.

“Since the incident, the girl’s behaviour showed a significant change which was noted by her teacher. Initial investigations revealed that the victim knew the suspect,” he said in a statement, here today.

Amiruddien said the suspect would be remanded for three days starting today and the case investigated under Section 15(a) (ii) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama

