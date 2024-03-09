KUALA TERENGGANU, March 9 — The federal government has allocated RM50 million for poverty eradication programmes in Terengganu this year, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said of that amount, RM38.21 million was approved through the Terengganu State Development Office (PPNT) for the implementation of various projects.

“As of last February 29, the government has approved RM38.21 million for poverty eradication programmes and in Kuala Terengganu alone, 51 houses of e-Kasih participants will be repaired, while another 23 involve the construction of new houses.

“RM3.68 million will also be spent this year on providing basic facilities, such as drains and roads to ensure the well-being of the people in Kuala Terengganu,” he said when speaking at the launch of the ‘Kampung Angkat Madani’ in Kampung Banggol Cempedak, in Serada, near here today.

Also present were Terengganu State Secretary Datuk Seri Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil and Deputy Director General (Development Monitoring and Evaluation Sector) of the Prime Minister’s Department Implementation Coordination Unit, Raja Muhammad Azhan Shah Raja Muhammad.

Mohd Zuki said the provision of the allocation proved that the federal government did not marginalise the state and expressed the need for cooperation from all state departments and agencies making the social and economic development agenda in Terengganu a success.

“A total of RM1.58 billion has also been allocated under the 12th Malaysia Plan for the implementation of 391 high-impact RP4 (Rolling Plan 4) projects in Terengganu.

“This is not a small amount and it proves that the federal government does not discriminate and focuses on the development of all states equally,” he said.

At the event, Mohd Zuki also announced an allocation of RM2.5 million for the implementation of several projects in Kampung Banggol Cempedak which was declared as a “Kampung Angkat Madani”.

The projects include upgrading of surau, building perimeter fencing at the cemetery as well as some other infrastructure such as roads and drains.

Mohd Zuki said the federal government has also allocated RM1 billion under the Madani Community Fund to make the program a success.

“Under the Madani Community Fund, the government has provided grants ranging from RM50,000 to RM100,000 to help generate economic activities for the local community,” he said.

At the event, he also presented ‘Back To School’ aid for 142 students. — Bernama