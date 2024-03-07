KOTA BARU, March 7 — The lack of a port and transportation network in Kelantan will pose a challenge to the state in attracting foreign investors, said Kelantan Investment, Industry, Human Resources, Trade and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Maj (Rtd) Datuk Md Anizam Ab Rahman.

He said that the state government identified the concern after receiving feedback from foreign investors indicating their preference for locations near ports.

He said foreign investors preferred proximity to ports to facilitate the mobilisation of goods and services between regional and global markets, reducing transportation costs, and enhancing efficiency.

According to him, transportation networks that were yet to be completed such as the Central Spine Road, Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai Expressway, and the East Coast Rail Link Project made it tough to attract investors to the state.

He added that the state government was also intensifying promotional efforts to attract more investors.

Md Anizam said this in reply to a question from Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim (BN-Galas) during the Kelantan State Assembly sitting at the Kota Darulnaim Complex here, today.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Agriculture, Agro-Food Industry and Commodities Committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail said the state government had allocated more than RM3.6 million to empower the agropreneur sector in the state.

He said programme included the development of idle land, paddy industry, and various other commodities.

“This year, a total of RM500,000 is allocated for the project, covering the main scope of the programme by increasing entrepreneurs’ income to RM5,000 per month for applicants who are running existing projects that are competitive for income enhancement,” he said in reply to a question from Zuraidin Abdullah (PAS-Chetok). — Bernama