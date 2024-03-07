SEREMBAN, March 7 — The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) will appreciate it if the government provides special financial assistance to civil servants and government retirees in conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration in April.

Its president, Datuk Adnan Mat said that the assistance, which is usually given annually, should be continued as a token of appreciation to all civil servants, thereby alleviating their burden in preparing for the festive season.

“We appreciate the recent Early Incentive Payment of RM2,000 for civil servants, which provides some relief to public service members for early school expenses, Ramadan, and perhaps some for Aidilfitri celebrations.

“However, if the government feels there is a need for a slight addition in the form of festive assistance as traditionally provided annually and never missed, perhaps the same tradition could be maintained, we welcome it, but Cuepacs does not press for it.

“Typically, the government provides RM500 for civil servants and RM250 for retirees, maintaining the same amounts would be a good gesture,” he said to reporters after attending the Negeri Sembilan Civil Servants Assembly with Cuepacs, which was officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun here today.

Meanwhile, Adnan said the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Retirement Fund Incorporated, and Social Security Organisation should propose to the government appropriate welfare forms for future civil servants in discussions on March 25.

He said this includes proposals for the government to increase the EPF contribution scheme for employers and employees at a suitable rate, not less than 26 per cent of the new civil servant’s basic salary.

“These three agencies are asked to make better proposals than the existing pension scheme, and Cuepacs believes that the upcoming proposals will be more suitable for the next generation. We want improvements, so our principle is to get ‘no less benefit’ (from the pension scheme).

“There are members of the public who believe that EPF is better because they can structure their finances themselves, manage it themselves, and know how to manage it, so there are no problems for them, and the government may be able to enhance that contribution form,” he said.

Therefore, he said future civil servants need not worry and be assured that the employer, namely the government, is very concerned about the fate of civil servants, thus ensuring that they will also receive better benefits. — Bernama