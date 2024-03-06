KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Public bus users will soon be able to pay for their rides using other means, instead of only Touch ‘n Go.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this idea was already in the pipeline although it has yet to be implemented.

“Regarding the recent incident posted by a tourist from Germany who could not board the bus without a Touch ‘n Go card, the government has decided to implement an open payment system on all public buses.

“Actually, it has been in the pipeline, and it was supposed to be done together with the rail system.

Advertisement

“But it is much more difficult to implement this on the rail system as it has to be synced with many stations; whereas with public buses, it just needs a card reader attached to the vehicle,” Loke told a press conference at the Parliament building here, today.

He also said that the ministry has decided to focus on public RapidKL buses first.

“We are waiting for tenders. Once this is through, it will take about three to six months to be implemented.

Advertisement

“So hopefully, by the end of this year, we will have an open payment system for all public RapidKL buses,” he said.

On a related matter, Loke said as part of improving the public transportation infrastructure, the government is looking at adding 344 more bus stops.

“In addition, we are building covered walkways involving a total distance of 7,445m across seven local councils in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur,” Loke said.