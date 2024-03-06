PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — An AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter belonging to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), which made an emergency landing in the waters near Pulau Angsa, Kuala Selangor, was successfully lifted with the assistance of the aircraft maintenance company at around 12.15am today.

MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Hamid Mohd Amin said the aircraft was then brought then Port Klang jetty and thereafter taken to Subang Maritime Air Station (SUMS) at 3.30am for further action.

He said the AW139 helicopter bearing registration number M72-01 is one of three aircraft within the distinguished AW139 series owned by Squadron Phoenix of the MMEA Air Operations Division.

The aircraft was acquired by the government in 2010.

Advertisement

“With a flight record of nearly 5,000 hours, this helicopter has undertaken various operational flight missions such as Op Naga, Op Kuda Laut, Op Pagar Laut, Op Benteng, Op Jangkar Haram, Op Patkor Optima, Op Redback, and other enforcement operations,” he said in a statement today.

He said the helicopter has been actively involved in various Search and Rescue (SAR) operations coordinated by MMEA.

Among the notable achievements is the successful rescue of five stranded anglers due to adverse weather conditions on Pulau Batu Berantai, off the northwest coast of Pantai Remis, Jeram in 2022, he added.

Advertisement

The helicopter has also frequently transported the Special Action and Rescue Team (STAR Team) for force boarding operations.

“It also played a crucial role in assisting the Indonesian Sea Security Agency (BAKAMLA) in apprehending an Iranian registered tanker suspected of engaging in illegal oil transfer in Indonesian waters last year,” he said.

He said the aircraft that has been in service for 14 years has also been involved in several series of medical evacuations for victims on islands or oil platforms within the country’s waters.

Commenting on the incident, Hamid said the four crew members, including the pilot, were stable and safe.

“All of them underwent a comprehensive health check yesterday as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) laid down by the MMEA,” he said. — Bernama