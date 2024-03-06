HAT YAI, March 6 — A joint committee will soon be established to enhance cooperation between the Perlis state government and relevant authorities in three southern Thailand provinces, namely Yala, Songkhla, and Satun.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the committee would initially focus on facilitating cooperation in the tourism sector before turning attention to the education and economic sectors.

“We aim to facilitate relations between the Perlis state government and these three regions. We will start with tourism, then God willing, we will go into education and economy, business...we will work towards that (establishing the joint committee),” he said.

Mohd Shukri said this at a press conference here today after an interactive session on the tourism agenda and cooperation between the state government and Southern Thailand in conjunction with the organisation of the Southern Thailand Media and Tourism Day 2024 event held over two days beginning yesterday.

Among those who participated in the session were the chairman of the Perlis Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Development Committee Wan Badariah Wan Saad as well as tourism industry players on behalf of Southern Thailand.

Commenting further, Mohd Shukri said the interactive session was a good platform for the state government to promote tourism destinations in Perlis in conjunction with the Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025 campaign.

He hoped that the good relationship between tourism industry players in Perlis and Southern Thailand would continue to facilitate an increase in tourists from the neighbouring country to Perlis.

“Because we have always been informed about the large number of Malaysian tourists going to Thailand, this time we are bringing in the Thai tourists to the state of Perlis in particular, and our country in general,” he said.

Mohd Shukri said the state government would work on producing tourism materials about the state in the Thai language to ensure that Thai citizens understood the information provided, thus increasing their interest in visiting Perlis. — Bernama