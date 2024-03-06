KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The government is looking to add more contra-flow lanes in high-traffic areas after seeing an ease in traffic flow following its previous implementation on three major roads.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will roll out the initiative soon.

“The Cabinet committee on road safety and traffic congestion has agreed with DBKL’s proposal to expand the contra-flow lanes for one area that is from the Sungai Besi toll plaza to the Smart Tunnel toll plaza.

“A study conducted by Miros (Malaysia Institute of Road Safety Research) has found that 88 per cent of 713 respondents agreed that the contra-flow lanes have helped ease traffic congestion and serve as an alternative route for road users.

Advertisement

“Only 12 per cent of respondents felt that the contra-flow lane was not effective,” Loke told a press conference at the Parliament building here, today.

For users of the Sungai Besi Highway, when they head towards the Kuala Lumpur city centre, they can use the contra-flow lane which connects them directly to the Smart Tunnel.

“But they have to use the Smart Tunnel, that’s the alternative route,” he said.

Advertisement

Last July, three contra-flow traffic lanes were implemented from the Sungai Besi toll plaza to the Basraya Interchange and along Jalan Maharajalela to Taman Connaught and from Ampang Point to Jalan Tun Razak.

The contra-flow traffic lanes were in effect from 6am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm.