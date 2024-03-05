SEMPORNA, March 5 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac) issued three notices on tourism-related offences following an inspection of 56 vehicles in a special operation at KM15 of the Semporna-Tawau Road here last Sunday.

In a statement today, Motac said the nearly three-hour operation starting at 9am was conducted in collaboration with the Semporna District Police Headquarters to ensure tourist safety as stipulated under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482) and the Tourism Vehicles Licensing Act 1999 (Act 594).

“The three notices were issued under Act 482, involving one notice under Section 20(1) which pertains to the use of vehicles other than licensed ones for transporting tourists, while the other two notices were offences under Regulation 6(1) (i) (iii) which relates to not using the services of tourist guides,” it said.

Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, who was on the ground to monitor the situation, expressed appreciation for the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) for continuously ensuring security along the east coast of Sabah, thereby enhancing the confidence of visitors and tourists.

The statement said Khairul Firdaus also monitored programmes held on March 2 and 3 in the district.

“Among these programmes was the Program Voluntourism: Bersih dan Selamat Semporna Kalasahan Ku, namely cleanliness and cheerfulness activities around the Semporna Tourism Jetty area involving volunteers including tourists.

“Other programmes included the presentation of homestay registration certificates under the Malaysian homestay experience programme to Homestay Ar Raudah, the first homestay cluster in Semporna, as well as inspections of cleanliness and safety around Mabul Island and Padanan Island,” the statement added.

Motac also appealed to tourism operators, licensed tourist guides and registered accommodation premises under Motac to provide the best services and hospitality at reasonable prices to tourists visiting this district.

The statement said Semporna is a preferred destination for domestic and international tourists, especially from China and Korea, due to the beauty of its islands and marine treasures. — Bernama