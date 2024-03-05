KOTA KINABALU, March 5 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will implement more collaborative programmes, especially in efforts to develop more entrepreneurs and the people’s wellbeing in Sabah.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick said these efforts align with the Madani government’s policy, which aims to avoid ministries working in isolation but rather collaboratively to advocate for the people in the country.

Ewon said he and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Arthur Kurup have held discussions recently towards this goal, including visiting their respective parliamentary constituencies of Penampang and Pensiangan to implement programmes and assess the needs of the people.

“This is the message we both want to convey that we can collaborate across parties, constituencies and ministries in line with the call by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and the Madani government. This is something we must do to complement each other.

“If Datuk Arthur and I can move together on the ground, then the grassroots should also be able to do the same. It’s not just about discussing how many seats to contest, but the people should feel the impact through the leadership entrusted to us,” he said during the Collaborative Engagement Session between Kuskop and KPKM with Sabah entrepreneurs also attended by Arthur here tonight.

Meanwhile, Ewon said aside from issues related to entrepreneurs and agriculture, he, as United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president and Arthur, the president Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) will strive to ensure that matters within the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) are fully realised.

“So far, we have implemented nine matters from MA63, and there are several more under discussion. This is our commitment to the people of Sabah as long as we are in leadership,” he said.

In the meantime, Arthur emphasised that in the effort to develop Sabah and boost the economy for the well-being of the people, ministries within the Madani government cannot work in silos.

He said collaboration is key for KPKM to develop its sectors to be more modern, dynamic and competitive towards ensuring that the nation’s food supply is always sufficient, available and affordable for the people.

“Sabah plays a very significant role in this transformation effort and contributes to the production of agro-food products in the country.

“With nearly 505,600 workers involved in the agriculture sector in this state, I see tremendous potential for us to continue developing this sector in line with the National Agro-Food Policy and the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan,” he said.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters, Arthur said that his ministry would prepare various assistance to help those in the agricultural and food security sector affected by the hot weather or the El Nino phenomenon.

“El Nino is forecasted, especially in the north region of the Peninsular, and will likely affect the rice harvest. We at the ministry have prepared aid, along with existing disaster aid to help those affected as rice production is important to our country,” he said.

On the possibility of Upko and PBRS working together in the upcoming Sabah state election, Ewon said what was important at this point in time was collaboration at the ministry level to fulfil the hopes of Sabahans for a better life.

“We settle what the people need first. We will cross the bridge when we get there,” he added.

Ewon and Arthur agreed that any move or decision regarding the Sabah election will be decided together with the unity government leadership in the future. — Bernama